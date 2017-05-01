Mother of three identified as shark attack victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - An online fundraiser has been established for the woman who was attacked by a shark Saturday at San Onofre State Beach.

Leeanne Ericson was swimming at the beach near Camp Pendleton Marine Base when the shark "tore her right back leg from her glute to her knee," the page, called "Leanne's medical fund" said.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Christine McKnerney Leidle of Escondido, reportedly the mother of the victim.

"She is a single mom with three young children who depend on her," the site said. "She has a long road ahead with several surgeries to go."

The description also made a reference to doctors telling the family that Ericson was pulled under water and almost drowned.

"I don't know how much this will cost but she's going to need all the help she can get," the site said. "So I am asking for your help with anything that you can spare to help her and her family."

More than $3,500 was raised by 53 donors in the first nine hours of the campaign, which has a $200,000 goal.

San Onofre State Beach in the area called "Church" or "Churches" remained closed Sunday, according to base officials.

The beach was closed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, shortly after the attack, and could remain closed until Tuesday, the base website said.