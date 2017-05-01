Mother of 3 killed in pool party rampage

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego woman killed by a gunman who shot multiple people at a pool party in University City was a mother of three, according to her friends.

Monique Clark’s relatives and friends from coast-to-coast have been expressing their grief on social media since Sunday’s deadly shooting.

“RIP to my cousin Monique Clark, who was the victim of the senseless act of violence at a San Diego pool party yesterday.” Victor K of Washington DC posted to Facebook.

“My beautiful niece Monique Clark was taken from us by the San Diego shooter. May she rest in peace,” her aunt Sheena Hadley of Desert Springs wrote.

“She was such a beautiful, full of life young lady,” her cousin Robert Purcell of West Virginia posted.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by friends to help pay for funeral expenses and to assist her children. In less than an hour, donors have given more than $1900 of a $5,000 goal.

A 49-year-old auto mechanic carried out a shooting rampage at his University City apartment complex, killing Clark and wounding six others, police said. He was upset over a breakup and apparently targeted his victims randomly, authorities said Monday. The gunman was killed by police officers.

Four women and three men suffered bullet wounds during the assault. Clark was pronounced dead at Sharp Memorial Hospital Sunday.

A fourth man suffered a broken wrist and hand and suffered a concussion while fleeing the gunfire.

Two of the wounded remained hospitalized Monday afternoon in critical but stable condition, according to police.