SAN DIEGO – A brush fire burned alongside northbound Interstate 15 near Rancho Penasquitos and delayed traffic Monday afternoon.

Crews responded the calls of a brush fire alongside northbound Interstate 15, just south of Poway Road in Sabre Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No buildings were threatened, but traffic was backed up as crews worked to extinguish it.

The flames were out within 20 minutes.