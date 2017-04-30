Witness says gunman sat at pool with beer in hand after mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Multiple people were shot at La Jolla apartment complex Sunday afternoon and a witness described the chaotic scene leading up to police arriving.

Eight people were hospitalized after a gunman started shooting at the pool located at the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments on Judicial Drive Sunday at 6:07 p.m., police said.

A witness told FOX 5 he and his fiance heard arguing, then several gunshots at the complex. Then, they saw three people who had been shot on a sidewalk. He ran into the clubhouse and looked out the windows. He saw two other bloody people and one of them was crawling to the other trying to help.

"We looked at the pool area where the shooter was sitting there with a beer in one hand and a gun in the other," a witness told FOX 5. "The suspect looked pretty relaxed, pretty relaxed."

The witness said he saw police officers approach the pool area. He said the gunman started shooting at the officers, but they shot back at him.

"Three officers moved in and took out the suspect," the witness said.

San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said their helicopter was the first on scene and saw the gunman at the pool. He appeared to be reloading his gun, she said. He appeared to point his gun in their direction and they shot him dead.

Witness: "The shooter had a gun in one hand and a beer in the other."@fox5sandiego @SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/N73XQ55Ch9 — Robert Burns (@RobertBurnsTV) May 1, 2017