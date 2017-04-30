× Warm weather along coast breaks records

OCEANSIDE – Warm weather along the coast Saturday broke the record high temperature in Oceanside that stood for 36 years, while another record high was reached in Chula Vista, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Oceanside Harbor reached 80 degrees Saturday, breaking the old record of 79 that was set in 1981, the NWS said.

Chula Vista’s high temperature was 85, surpassing the previous record of 84 that was set in 2017.

The NWS began keeping records in 1909 in Oceanside, while the Chula Vista high temperatures were recorded beginning in 1918.