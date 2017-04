× Police investigate shooting near La Jolla apartments, suspect has been shot

SAN DIEGO – Police are investigating a shooting in La Jolla where a possible gunman was involved.

Several people were possibly injured in the shooting.

Dozens of San Diego police officers were seen near the La Jolla Crossroads Apartments on the 9000 block of Judical Drive around 6:10 p.m.

Police said the suspect had been shot and there was no further threat.

BREAKING:We're onscene of a shooting in area 9000 Judicial. The suspect has been shot. There's NO further threat pic.twitter.com/i748XwEh3D — San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) May 1, 2017

