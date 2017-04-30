People keep staring at mugshot of kidnapping suspect with black eyes

CHARLOTTE, S.C. – The mugshot of a black-eyed, blonde-haired South Carolina woman accused of an armed robbery has received national attention.

Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was arrested after she and an armed man allegedly stole cash and a cellphone from a man Monday night, according to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department.

Varn’s mugshot was posted on the sheriff department’s Facebook page and it quickly went viral, the Charlotte Observer reported. Many commenters suggested her eyeballs were tattooed in a procedure the Observer referred to as corneal tattooing.

“What is wrong with her eyes?” one commenter posted. Another wrote, “How does a person have all black eyeballs.”

Varn and 23-year-old Mikael Robinson were arrested at a home after a SWAT team intervened, PIX 11 reported. Varn and another woman were brought out of the residence and detained, while Robinson was taken into custody after the SWAT team entered the house, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of the home, authorities recovered a pistol, ammunition and a “substantial amount” of cash, the post stated.

Varn faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and malicious injury to personal property, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.