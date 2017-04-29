Gulls take series lead

SAN DIEGO — Nic Kerdiles scored the tie-breaking goal with one minute, 33 seconds to play as the San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-1, Friday to take a two-games-to-one lead in their Calder Cup playoff series.

Game 4 of the best-of-five first-round series will be played Monday at Ontario’s Citizens Business Bank Arena. The series is alternating venues each game because of building availability.

Gulls goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 36 saves, including 17 in the second period and 13 in the third. The Gulls killed three of Ontario’s four power- play opportunities.

The Gulls opened the scoring 6:00 into the first period on Kalle Kossila’s power-play goal off assists by Nick Sorensen and defenseman Andrew Welinski before a crowd announced at 10,391.

The Reign tied the score at 9:30 of the first period of Mike Amadio’s power-play goal off assists by Sean Backman and T.J. Hensick.

Ondrej Kase and defenseman Jaycob Megna assisted on Kerdiles’ game- winning goal.

Antoine Laganiere scored an empty-net goal with 32 seconds left off assists by Sorensen and defenseman Jeff Schultz.

Jack Campbell made 24 saves for Ontario, the Los Angeles Kings American Hockey League affiliate.

The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, scored on their first power- play opportunity and failed to score on their next four.