Former SDSU student wrongfully accused of sex assault speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A former San Diego State University student has settled his lawsuit against the college after he was expelled for an alleged sexual assault.

Francisco Sousa says a girl he was dating claimed he had sexually assaulted her.

"It was very hurtful, not only for me but also for my family and my friends," Sousa said. "What hurts me the most is to know in the future that there's going to be one day that my kids are going to Google their father's name and this is going to pop up."

As investigators looked into the claim, all charges were dropped -- but the school had already expelled the Portuguese exchange student. Sousa sued the university, complaining he was thrown out of school before they even started to investigate the claims.

"What I really want to do is to have my name vindicated to exonerate me and I believe we were able to accomplish that, not only because the DA dropped the charges, not only because San Diego State agreed in my favor and also dropped the charges against me, but because after the lawsuit, we were able to accomplish what we set out to accomplish," Sousa said.

The university is now compelled to send their school police through additional training to address claims of sexual assault and to pay Sousa $10,000.

Sousa will graduate from another university at the end of the year.