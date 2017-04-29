Alice ‘Lefty’ Hohlmayer remembered at Petco Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diegans Saturday celebrated the life of local Women's Hall of Famer Alice “Lefty” Hohlmayer McNaughton.

"Lefty" was one of the country’s legendary women who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball league during World War II. She died in March at age 92.

The 1992 film “A League of Their Own" was inspired by the league and featured Rosie O’Donnell, whose character was based on Hohlmayer.

In real life, "Lefty" was not only a professional baseball player but also a wife turned widow, mother and grandmother.

“These women that played back in those days they really were the pioneers that helped girls of today have the place that they have, being able to play sports in school and taking it on to college,” said her son Sean McNaughton.

"Lefty," who batted and pitched left-handed, played ball professionally from 1946 through 1951 and was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2005. Her passion didn’t end there; she went on to coach the game and play as the only woman on an all-male baseball team.

“She really embodied what the spirit of the Hall of Fame was and that’s somebody who gives back to their community. Baseball never left her and she never left baseball,” said Sue Gonda with the Women’s Museum of California.

"Lefty" leaves behind four children, two of which she adopted, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.