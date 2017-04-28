Thieves use knife to rob Fashion Valley Apple store

SAN DIEGO — Three thieves, one armed with a knife, stole a dozen iPhones and four computers from an Apple store in Fashion Valley Friday, authorities reported.

The bandits — who appeared to be in their 20s and were wearing hooded jackets with the cowls pulled up over their heads — entered the store at the Fashion Valley mall about 10:30 a.m. and used the bladed tool to cut anti-theft cables attached to display merchandise, according to San Diego police.

After grabbing the electronics, the trio fled to a nearby parking lot and left the area in a silver four-door Chevrolet sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Since the thieves apparently threatened no one with the knife, the crime was being investigated as a grand theft, not an armed robbery, Martinez said.