San Diego’s faithful Charger fans gather for NFL draft party

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Chargers held their official 2017 NFL draft watch party in Anaheim, while some of the fans they left behind gathered at Cali Comfort BBQ in Spring Valley.

FOX 5's Jordan Whitley watched the draft with members of faithful fan group Bolt Pride and found a mix of emotions. Though small in number, the fans are big in heart and many of them were able to look past betrayal for their love of the team.

With the No. 7 pick in the draft, the team selected Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams.