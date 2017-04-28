Help is available for couples struggling with infertility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- One in every eight couples has trouble conceiving a child.

That's a shocking statistic, but the good news is there is help and support for people who are dealing with stress and disappointment as they struggle to start a family.

Stephanie Caballero, founder of the Infertility Law Group, appeared on FOX 5 Morning News to discuss how support groups can help couples deal with the mental challenges and how health insurance can help pay for infertility treatment. You can watch her interview in the video above.