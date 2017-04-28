× Gusty Santa Ana winds blow in Friday

SAN DIEGO — Gusty winds are expected to develop in parts of San Diego County Friday evening and extend into the weekend.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the valleys, mountains and deserts will remain in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday. Wind speeds will ramp up overnight and gusts of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected.

“Surface high pressure building over the Great Basin will produce strong Santa Ana winds tonight through Saturday afternoon,” according to the weather service.

Forecasters anticipated peak wind gusts in San Diego County through Saturday would be 21 mph in San Diego; 26 mph in Borrego Springs and Oceanside; 31 mph in Escondido and in the Miramar area; 36 mph on Mt. Laguna; 38 mph in Julian; 39 mph on Palomar Mountain; 40 mph in Ramona; and 48 mph in Alpine.

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, according to the NWS. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.