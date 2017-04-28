× Driver becomes trapped when car smashes into tree

SAN DIEGO — A car veered off a Rancho Bernardo street Friday afternoon and smashed into a pine tree, leaving the injured driver trapped in his wrecked vehicle until emergency crews could free him.

The accident occurred at Camino del Norte and Paseo Lucido shortly before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police.

It took firefighters about 50 minutes to get the motorist out of the crumpled blue sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Medics took the driver, who was conscious during the ordeal, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity. His name was not released.