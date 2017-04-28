Deputy searching for wanted felon injured in rollover crash

SANTA YSABEL, Calif.– A parolee named in at least one arrest warrant was back behind bars Friday after a pursuit through a wooded area on the Santa Ysabel Indian Reservation in which a sheriff’s deputy was injured in a SUV crash.

Someone spotted Patrick Delane Clay, 29, allegedly carrying a baseball bat near the reservation’s health clinic on School House Canyon Road Thursday and called the sheriff’s department to report the suspicious activity. The caller told dispatchers that deputies had been out searching for the same man the day before, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Jenkins.

Jenkins said deputies recognized the name and knew Clay had at least one active felony warrant for his arrest. Authorities did not provide details on any warrants, nor did they say for what crime he was on parole.

A sheriff’s department helicopter and several deputies arrived as Clay was running out of the clinic. He ran into a heavily wooded area and eluded deputies for about an hour, although he remained visible from the helicopter.

A deputy who was being directed toward his location apparently lost control of his patrol SUV, which rolled over, causing the lawman minor injuries, Jenkins said. The deputy was taken to a hospital.

Clay was eventually cornered and was taken into custody with the help of a sheriff’s department dog. He was also taken to a hospital, and upon his release, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of violating the terms of his parole and resisting arrest, according to Jenkins and jail records.