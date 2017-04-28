Civita Park in Mission Valley to open Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A 14-acre neighborhood park in the heart of Mission Valley will officially open to the public Saturday.

Construction for Civita Park began 18 months ago. It's located on Civita Boulevard and Russel Parkway, just north of Friars Road.

The site was a former quarry but now with phase one and two being unveiled, it will highlight a number of features including an amphitheater, a military tribute, multi-purpose fields for open play, two half basketball courts, five exercise stations, extensive trails and walkways and two dog parks.

The Civita Recreational Center is scheduled to open in July and the third phase of the project will open in 2020.

A ribbon cutting with entertainment and food for purchase will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. and go through the afternoon.