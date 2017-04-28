× Alleged carjackers slam into garage during pursuit

VISTA, Calif. — One of five men who allegedly carjacked and robbed a motorist at gunpoint in Vista was behind bars Friday, but the other four evaded capture.

The victim told authorities the five suspects demanded the keys to his vehicle Thursday night, then, as he began to walk away, one pointed a gun at him and demanded other property. He handed over his wallet and cellphone before the suspects drove off in his car, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Scroggins said.

Deputies later spotted the victim’s car headed north on East Vista Way. They followed it onto Franklin Lane, where it crashed into a garage, at which point the suspects abandoned it and ran off, according to the sergeant.

One suspect, Miguel Pimentel, 19, was found hiding behind a bush on nearby Stonehurst Court and was taken into custody with the help of a deputy’s dog, Scroggins said. Pimentel, who was on probation, was suspected of being behind the wheel of the stolen car.

Pimentel was taken to a hospital, and upon his release, was booked into jail on suspicion of carjacking, conspiracy to commit a crime and violating the terms of his probation, according to Scroggins and jail records.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.