2 injured after suspected drunk driver crashes pickup into bar

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- Two people were injured after an alleged drunk driver plowed into a bar in Spring Valley Thursday.

The crash happened at the Bancraft Bar around 9 p.m.

Two people inside the bar were hit by flying debris and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

The bar, which now has a gaping hole in the wall, is expected to reopen at noon Friday, the owner says.

According to the bar owner, the driver had been drinking inside the Bancraft prior to the crash. Deputies later arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving, CHP says.