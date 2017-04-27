Wanted man jumps in river to avoid arrest, police say

SAN DIEGO – Officers captured the man who fled from them into the San Diego River and refused for a time to surrender, according to San Diego police.

The man, who was wielding a stick or similar object, was wanted on an arrest warrant, an SDPD spokesman said.

Several police officers and a river rescue team were seen at the edge of the water off the 6300 block of Friars Road in Mission Valley around 2:30 p.m. The dragged the man onto the shore and took him into custody.

Officers continued to comb through brush and other vegetation in the river for an unspecified object.

No injuries have been reported.