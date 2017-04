SAN DIEGO — Some Tierrasanta residents say they are fed up with the City of San Diego for not repairing potholes on their street.

The residents, who live on Vivaracho Way, say the huge potholes seemed to grow during recent storms.

The city says it is aware of the problems and plans to make repairs, but not until September — at the earliest.

But those who claim the potholes are damaging their cars say that’s not soon enough.