Sex assault suspect arrested trying to cross into Mexico

SAN DIEGO — A suspect in a burglary and child-molestation case out of the Pacific Northwest was in custody in San Diego Thursday after being arrested while trying to cross into Mexico.

Santiago Flores-Martinez, 48, was taken into custody Wednesday at San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Flores-Martinez was the subject of arrest warrants out of Oregon, where he was wanted in connection with an alleged home invasion and sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the Portland area, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Flores-Martinez allegedly broke into the residence in the early morning hours of Feb. 26 and abused the child as she was sleeping.

Martinez-Flores, who has a criminal record dating to 1994 and was deported to Mexico in 2001, was expected to be extradited to Oregon, where he has served prison time in the past, authorities said.