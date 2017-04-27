Man sentenced for killing lifelong friend

SAN DIEGO — A shocking admission was heard in court Thursday from a man who killed a lifelong friend nearly two years ago.

Saul Jonathan Orozco learned his fate at his sentencing after admitting to stabbing and killing 18-year-old Carlos Gutierrez in August of 2015. Orozco, charged with second-degree murder, was sentenced to 15 years to life behind prison bars.

At his sentencing, he heard victim impact statements from the Gutierrez family and from the homeowner, who witnessed the stabbing. The homeowner described how she and her 9-year-old son saw the murder take place in her kitchen and how it has impacted not only her life but also the lives of her son and entire family.

“My son’s innocence was taken from him. Within a week of that murder, he was having panic attacks at school, hysterically crying he would come home to a dead mother,” she said.

Gutierrez apologized to the family for taking his friend’s life. The family walked out during that apology.

Orozco also admitted to at times battling with the thought of taking his own life.

“At some point, voices that I would hear. I contemplated taking my mom’s own life.”

