Local eateries participate in ‘Dining Out For Life’ HIV/AIDS fundraiser

SAN DIEGO — The 11th annual Dining Out For Life fundraiser, which supports HIV/AIDS services and prevention programs at San Diego’s LGBT Community Center, is scheduled Thursday in San Diego.

Around 75 participating restaurants, bars, coffeehouses and nightclubs will donate to the center between 25 percent and 100 percent of proceeds from breakfast, lunch, dinner, or coffee and cocktail purchases.

Some of the eateries on the list include Burger Lounge locations in Hillcrest and Kensington, Carnitas Snack Shack in North Park, DiMille’s Italian Restaurant in Normal Heights, Lotus Thai locations in downtown and Hillcrest, Tiger!Tiger! in North Park and Uptown Tavern in Hillcrest.

Click here for a full list of participating restaurants.

Dining Out for Life events take place in more than 50 cities across North America.