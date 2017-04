× Granite Hills High School evacuated after smoke bomb thrown in bathroom

EL CAJON, Calif. – Smoke was seen coming from a bathroom at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon Thursday afternoon.

Students and faculty were evacuated from the building on 1719 E. Madison Avenue.

Authorities said someone threw a smoke bomb in a bathroom.

The school had scheduled a “minimum day” Thursday. Students were allowed to leave a little earlier than scheduled.