68 more drivers cited in South Bay cell-phone crackdown

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police ticketed another 68 drivers for distracted drivers Wednesday, bringing the total to nearly 300 citations issued during their April crackdown.

Officers stopped 71 vehicles during Wednesday’s operation. Three drivers were cited for driving without a license and one for driving with a suspended license.

It was the fourth operation this month targeting drivers who hold their phones or text while driving, according to the department. Drivers must operate their phones in a hands-free manner while driving under California law.

Over the course of the month-long crackdown, Chula Vista police stopped 322 vehicles and issued 280 tickets for illegal cell phone use.