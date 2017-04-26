Teachers, parents sound off on San Diego Unified’s proposed layoffs

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education held its first of many town hall meetings Wednesday night regarding a proposal to add 190 employees to a list of 1,500 who have received layoff notices.

The San Diego Education Association asked board members to hold multiple town halls over the next week so the community can ask more questions one-on-one.

At a meeting Tuesday night, the board voted to delay a decision on the layoffs. But Wednesday, the trustees would not say how many jobs are truly safe.

The proposal comes as district officials grapple with balancing a $124 million budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.

Those newly on the chopping block include more than 40 library technicians, mental health workers and bus drivers, along with other support staff. Notices have already been served on teachers, tech support staff, and special education assistants, among others.

The trustees must make a decision by May 11.