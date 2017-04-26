Sick sea lion gets rescued, gives birth hours later at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld is nursing an ill sea lion mother and her less-than-a-day-old sea lion pup to health after being rescued Tuesday.

The pregnant sea lion was reportedly in distress on an Oceanside beach Tuesday. She was showing symptoms of domoic acid toxicity, according to SeaWorld San Diego spokesman David Koontz.

The SeaWorld animal care team took her into custody that afternoon and overnight she gave birth, he said.

“The mother is currently too ill to care for the pup herself, so the SeaWorld animal care team is providing round-the-clock care to the infant sea lion,” Koontz said.

The sea lion baby is being fed milk formula and electrolytes through a feeding tube Wednesday. Their goal is to help the mother regain her health and reunited her with her pup, he said.

SeaWorld San Diego posted video of the pup on their Facebook page Wednesday.