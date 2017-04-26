× Shooting shuts down freeway ramp

SAN DIEGO — An investigation was underway Wednesday into a car-to-car shooting on a freeway connector near Mount Hope.

No one was injured in the shooting on the ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to state Route 94 shortly before 9:30 p.m., but the victim’s car was struck by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol. No suspect information was immediately available.

The shooting prompted authorities to shut down the freeway transition, but it was reopened around 2:15 a.m., authorities said.