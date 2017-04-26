× Serra Mesa house fire leaves 4 homeless

SAN DIEGO — A Serra Mesa house fire left four people displaced Wednesday afternoon and caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage.

The blaze in the 8900 block of Heraldry Street began spreading at about 3:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics treated one resident for a minor burn injury, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults who live in the home arrange for interim housing.

Investigators set the estimated monetary losses at $300,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents.

32.807207 -117.136497