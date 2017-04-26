School tells this 6th-grader to fix his haircut or face suspension

BAYTOWN, Texas — Xavier Davis has a pretty simple haircut: two shaved lines on the side.

It’s a style his dad says he’s had for several months.

So imagine the family’s surprise when the 6th-grader was told by his teacher his hair cut was a problem.

“I was walking into class, and she saw my hair and said, ‘You can’t have two lines in your hair. Go to the office,” Xavier told CNN affiliate KPRC.

School officials with Cedar Bayou Junior High in Baytown, Texas, told Xavier to either fix the haircut or face in-school suspension.

“He’s had his hair cut like this for six months and now all of a sudden it’s a problem?” Xavier’s father, Matt Davis, told the affiliate.

Xavier’s mother came up with a creative solution. She used a permanent marker to color the spaces in.

“In order for him to get an education, we have to treat his hair like a coloring book, I guess,” Davis said.

CNN has reached out to the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District for comment but have yet to hear back.

The school district told KPRC that “letters, symbols, and designs beyond a single straight line which draw attention to an individual shall not be permitted.”

“The administrator/supervisor reserves the right to determine if a hairstyle is disruptive to the educational process,” the statement said.