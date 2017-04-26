Navy helicopter from San Diego-based squadron crashes near Guam

SAN DIEGO – A helicopter assigned to a Naval Air Station North Island-based squadron crashed in waters near Guam and the crew was safely recovered by the USS Dewey.

The MH-60R helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 78, was conducting routine flight operations when it crashed, according to a U.S. Navy news release.

The crew, which included two pilots and one aircrewman, was being assessed by the medical team on board the guided missile destroyer, according to a Navy press release. No injuries were reported. An investigation of the incident is underway.

HSM 78, which is currently embarked aboard the USS Dewey, along with the USS Sterett and HSM 49, are deployed as part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group, which left San Diego March 31 for the Western Pacific.