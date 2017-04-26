Mother, premature baby die days after crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A woman and her premature baby, who were gravely injured over the weekend in a North County crash died Tuesday, authorities reported.

Carey Disanto, 35, was riding in an eastbound Toyota Tacoma on Oceanside Boulevard when her husband lost control of the truck for unknown reasons about noon Sunday, according to police.

The pickup hit a center median, overturned and rolled side over side before coming to rest in the westbound lanes of the street near Rancho del Oro Drive, Sgt. Rick Davis said.

Emergency personnel found Disanto, who was five months pregnant, partially ejected out a passenger window, unconscious and suffering from severe head trauma.

Medics airlifted her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where her baby was delivered. The child was then transferred to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. Both died from their injuries Tuesday morning.

Disanto’s 35-year-old husband was treated at an emergency room for minor injuries and released. He has not been cited in connection with accident, though the investigation is ongoing, the sergeant said.