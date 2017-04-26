License plate left at hit-and-run crash scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – Nobody was injured when a driver slammed his vehicle into a 7-Eleven in El Cajon early Wednesday and then drove away.

One employee was inside the store located at 394 W. Chase Avenue when the driver crashed through the front doors around 3 a.m.

The employee said the vehicle almost hit the back wall of the store before the driver reversed and sped away.

Investigators say several surveillance cameras may have captured the incident and a license plate fell off the vehicle inside the store.

No further information has yet been released about the driver or vehicle.