First baby born at new Kaiser Permanente hospital

SAN DIEGO – Hours after Kaiser Permanente opened the doors of its new hospital Tuesday in Kearny Mesa, two parents welcomed a healthy baby boy.

Kingston David Cagungun was born at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday at the state-of-the-art Maternal Child Health Center. He weighs 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is 20 inches long.

His parents are Elizabeth and Kahlil Cagungun, who are both registered nurses at Kaiser Permanente. Kingston’s maternal grandmother recently retired as the charge nurse for the labor and delivery department.

Baby Kingston has a big brother, Mason, who is 5 years old.

The new San Diego Medical Center is located at 9455 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.