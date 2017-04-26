× Driver arrested for DUI after rear-ending car on freeway

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a driver who smashed into the rear of another car early Wednesday after she refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound 15 freeway just north of University Avenue. When police arrived, the woman was still inside her white sedan. A man who had been driving the car that was rear-ended was outside his car and walking.

Before police blocked off lanes, several passing cars barely avoided colliding with the disabled cars.

The male driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.