4 rescued from Otay Mesa house fire

SAN DIEGO — Four people were rescued from their burning home in Otay Mesa Wednesday morning.

Flames broke out in the single-story home in the 1000 block of Darwin Place around 9 a.m. Smoke was showing when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to rescue four people, according to Captain Shannon Mueller. The victims were transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

