Boats, motorcycles, cars damaged in Chula Vista fire

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A fire ripped through a large detached garage behind a South Bay home Wednesday, destroying 13 parked vehicles and setting off stored ammunition while gutting the building.

The non-injury blaze in the 100 block of Cypress Street in Chula Vista broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to fire department officials.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames and heard live firearm rounds discharging inside due to the heat, CVFD Battalion Chief Sean Lowery said.

It took the personnel about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Among the losses — in addition to the structure, which was burned beyond repair — were five cars, three motorcycles, three golf carts and two motorboats that were being stored on trailers alongside the garage, Lowery said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.