Authorities seek help locating missing Alzheimer’s patient

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for an Alzheimer’s patient from Vista who went missing last week.

Edgar Cruz, 69, disappeared from his home April 17, leaving behind his prescribed medications, according to sheriff’s officials.

Cruz, who has been known to frequent North County beaches and libraries, is a 5-foot-9-inch, roughly 200-pound Latino with brown eyes and gray hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black pants, a green shirt and a green fishing-style hat.

Anyone who may be able to help reunite Cruz with his family was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.