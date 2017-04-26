Are you prepared for the Big One?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Californians talk about earthquake preparedness all the time, but only about 7 percent of San Diegans have actually taken the necessary steps to get ready.

In our state, it is not a question of if there will be an earthquake, it’s simply a question of when. After a major earthquake disaster, you should be prepared with enough food, water and emergency supplies to take care of your family for 72 hours.

“The first 72 is on you,” Victor Rosen, a regional disaster officer with the American Red Cross, told FOX 5.

When it comes to water, families will need about one gallon per person per day. They will also need a stash of non-perishable food, and if that includes canned goods, make sure you have a can opener, Rosen said.

For other tips on surviving an earthquake disaster, watch the video above.