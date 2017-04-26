Mother accused of abducting 6-year-old son taken into custody

LOS ANGELES — Police Wednesday night arrested a woman accused of unlawfully taking her 6-year-old son from a Los Angeles-area elementary school hours earlier, KTLA reported.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy, who police say was taken Wednesday morning from a Venice elementary school by his mother, who does not have custody rights.

The mother, Nisha Burnett, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. after a brief pursuit that ended with her hoisting the boy and fleeing into a Harley-Davidson showroom.