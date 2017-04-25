× Police arrest driver after chasing rental truck through Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. – Los Angeles police arrested a man who led them on a slow-speed chase in a rental moving van through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear why police began following the Penske box truck at around 8:20 a.m. Helicopter video from KTLA showed the truck driving slowly, but erratically at times.

The driver swerved across lanes, driving on the wrong side of the road and avoiding oncoming traffic. At one point, the driver appeared to run a red light, KTLA reported.

Around 8:25 a.m., an LAPD officer put a spike strip down as the moving truck slowly passed. Just before 8:30 a.m., the truck stopped, and several armed LAPD officers swarmed the large vehicle.

Police arrested the driver outside the vehicle and handcuffed him on the ground.

No other information about the pursuit was immediately available, including why police initiated the chase, and where and when it started.