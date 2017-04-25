Shally and Raoul chatted with actor Taye Diggs about his role in "Empire" and what is next for his character.
Taye Diggs on ‘Empire’
-
’24: Legacy’ cast on continuing the legacy
-
Eddie Murphy’s brother Charlie Murphy dead at 57
-
‘Beauty and the Beast’ makes Disney history with gay character
-
Hell or High Water — An Interview with Actress Margaret Bowman
-
Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
-
-
‘Happy Days’ star Erin Moran dead at 56
-
What Meryl Streep’s Speech Should’ve Been
-
The Oscar Nominations Are In
-
Autopsy: Erin Moran likely died of cancer complications
-
David Cassidy says he has dementia
-
-
A United Kingdom
-
Kidnapped woman reveals how she used insulin pump to escape trunk
-
Why a wine bar is suing Donald Trump