Plans unveiled for wetlands restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Environmentalists are considering three proposals that would more than quadruple the size of the marshland that makes up the northeast portion of Mission Bay.

Environmentalists including the San Diego Audubon Society want to increase the size of the marsh and the wildlife area to protect the wildlife and give the public more access to Mother Nature. But doing so might mean doing away with popular spots like Campland on the Bay and others.

The public is being allowed input, but the city and Coastal Commission will have the final say on which proposal is selected.

Work on the project wouldn't start for five years.