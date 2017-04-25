Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in rear-end crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcycle crash in Kearny Mesa left a 49-year-old Valley Center man dead and his 45-year-old passenger severely injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The victims were riding a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle that rear-ended a 2015 Honda Civic on state Route 52 west of Convoy Street shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. The Honda was headed west at about 55 miles per hour when it was hit by the motorcycle at about 73 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both the motorcyclist and his passenger were ejected in the crash.

An approaching 2011 Hyundai Sonata struck the unoccupied motorcycle, which then caught fire, according to the CHP.

The rider died at the scene. His name was not immediately made public.

The passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for major injuries, according to the CHP. No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of state Route 52 were closed in the vicinity of the crash for the investigation and cleanup.