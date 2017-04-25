Man wanted on suspicion of ATM skimming in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO – Investigators trying to identify a man who installed a card-reading device on an ATM at a 4S Ranch shopping center last month released surveillance camera images of him Tuesday in hopes of generating tips from the public.

The crook taped the apparatus over the card slot on the machine outside a Point Loma Credit Union branch office in the 10000 block of Craftsman Way on March 25, according to sheriff’s officials. The crime came to light later that day, when a customer’s card got wedged in the contraption.

Such “skimmers” mimic an ATM card reader to allow thieves to steal victims’ bank data.

People who may have used the doctored cash machine around the time of the crime were advised to check their bank and credit statements for fraudulent charges.