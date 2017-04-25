Loud ‘boom’ heard across San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A loud “boom” was heard across San Diego and a resident in Pacific Beach said it shook his home Tuesday morning.

What caused the noise was unknown as of 9:10 a.m., but many people speculated it was a sonic boom caused by some kind of aircraft.

A man in Pacific Beach said he heard it and the garage doors of his home shook around 9 a.m. Viewers in Poway, Mira Mesa and Santee also reported hearing the boom.

FOX 5 has calls out to military officials to find out if one of their airplanes caused it.

