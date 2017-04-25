Kidnapped toddler found safe; Father arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – A 1-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her father Monday evening, was found safe by police Tuesday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Lexi Segura Monday night after her mother reported that the child had been kidnapped by her father, 38-year-old Daniel Segura at about 5:40 p.m. She told police she argued with Segura and he threatened her with a handgun before driving off with the child in a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant.

Tuesday at about 9:20 a.m., San Bernardino sheriff's detectives were searching in Montclair, Calif., when they saw a man matching Daniel Segura's description driving a grey Chevy Malibu. When they pulled the car over, they found Lexi Segura in the vehicle. They arrested Segura, who was carrying a handgun, without incident.

Lexi Segura was unharmed and was reunited with her mother.