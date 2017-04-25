Kearny Mesa Subaru ‘shares the love’ with $50K donation to Humane Society, Meals on Wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two local nonprofit organizations received a big boost to their bottom line Tuesday, thanks to a fundraising campaign that started over the holidays.

Kearny Mesa Subaru presented two checks worth more than $50,000 to the San Diego County Humane Society and Meals on Wheels.

“This money creates amazing life-saving programs that help our kittens at our kitten nursery, project wildlife and helps orphaned dogs find homes,” said Elkie Wills, the Humane Society’s director of community engagement.

Between mid-November and early January, Subaru donated $250 per car sold, then picked two local organizations to get that money as part of its "share the love" campaign.

Meals on Wheels received $23,000 -- enough for 3,200 seniors to get a day's worth of meals.

“We really do share the love. It goes beyond their campaign in the holiday season and this check is very meaningful for us,” said Debbie Case, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels.

Subaru has donated nearly $90 million to charities around the country.

“It's a great way to have the money go back into the community," said Kearny Mesa Subaru General Manager Dave McCracken.