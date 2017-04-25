Chula Vista votes to become a welcoming city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night unanimously passed a proposed resolution to declare itself a welcoming city.

According to Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, the policy will protect both legal and illegal immigrants. In adopting the policy, the city will join the Welcoming America network to strengthen immigrant relations.

Chula Vista joins other cities in the state, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, which share the same label.

The declaration comes hours after a California judge blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order holding federal funds from sanctuary cities.

Earlier this month, the council members decided to seek status as a welcoming city instead of as a sanctuary city.